Home

Sports

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Class For Out-Of-Form Suryakumar Yadav Post MI Vs CSK Clash | SEE VIRAL PIC

Suryakumar Yadav could manage just a single against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.



Suryakumar Yadav speaks with MS Dhoni on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a platform to showcase one’s skill but also an institution in its own right. An institution where youngsters come to learn and even the stars take their seniors’ advice.

One such scene was spotted after Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Soon after the match got over, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been struggling with his form lately, was seen taking some tips from MS Dhoni.

Suryakumar certainly needs that. After a breathtaking 2022 where he reached to the top of the world in the shortest format of the game, the India batter is going through a tough time at the moment. Runs haven’t come from Surya’s bat in the kast five matches.

The stylish right-hander scored three consecutive golden ducks in the ODIs against Australia before falling cheaply in Mumbai Indians first two games in the ongoing IPL. “Insightful post-match conversations ft. MSD & SKY,” IPL captiond the post on Twitter.

Earlier, stalwarts like Ricky Ponting and AB de Villiers took backed Suryakumar. “Everyone around the world knows what Surya can do in white-ball cricket. His previous 12 or 18 months have been absolutely outstanding. I feel they should stick with him because he’s the sort of player that can win you a World Cup,” Ponting said on ICC Review.

“He (Surya) is probably in that phase now where he needs to do something. But the secret of it all is not to panic and not to change your game plan. He has got to stick to what has been working for him over the years,” De Villiers told reporters in a virtual interaction organised by JioCinema.

“Maybe he can try and remember ‘what are my basics’ or ‘what did I do very well when I was just consistently scoring runs’ and because obviously, he took his game to a completely different level,” added the former South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer.











