IPL 2023: MS Dhoni is Fit Enough to Play 2-3 Seasons

MS Dhoni is Fit Enough to Play 2-3 Seasons – Rohit Sharma on Thala

IPL 2023: While admitting that it has been special for him to lead MI for 10 years, Rohit went on to claim that CSK captain MS Dhoni can continue playing for the next 2-3 seasons.

Rohit Sharma PC

Mumbai: With their first game less than a week away, Mumbai Indians hosted a pre-season press conference on their Instagram page on Wednesday and the session was attended by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mark Boucher. While admitting that it has been special for him to lead MI for 10 years, Rohit went on to claim that CSK captain MS Dhoni can continue playing for the next 2-3 seasons.

“MS Dhoni is fit enough to play for 2-3 more years. I don’t think it’s his last year,” Rohit said during the Instagram LIVE session while seated alongside Boucher.

“Captaining and playing for Mumbai Indians into the 10th year, it has been a special journey & created lots of memorable moments,” he added.

Rohit’s statement is stunning because reports suggest that this will be Dhoni’s last at CSK. The Ben Stokes hiring has also added more steam to the rumours as the Englishman is being looked at as Dhoni’s replacement.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership MI lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer the embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom.

Mumbai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players ListRohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal











