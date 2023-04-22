IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Masterclass For Umran Malik And Co. After CSK Vs SRH Tie

Home

Chennai: After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was spotted having a deep conversation with Umran Malik and other youngsters of SRH at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

It was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing season and they are at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, it was Sunrisers’ fourth loss in six games and they lie at the ninth spot.

Indian Premier League shared the video of CSK skipper Dhoni chatting with Umran Malik and other youngsters and the video got viral on social space in no time, here is the viral video:

When @msdhoni speaks, the youngsters are all ears 😃 Raise your hand 🙌🏻 if you also want to be a part of this insightful session 😉#CSKvSRH | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ol83RdfbBg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

Put into bat first, SRH got off to a modest start, scoring 45/1 in the powerplay. In the next four overs post-powerplay, the visitors collected just 31 runs with the bat and lost a crucial wicket in the form of their opener Abhishek, who went for a pull against Jadeja but the ball hit the higher side of his bat, and ballooned to long-on where Ajinkya Rahane pouched it safely.

Halfway through the innings, SRH were 76/2. Soon, Jadeja struck again dismissing Rahul Tripathi for 21. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana then trapped skipper Aiden Markam, with Dhoni doing the stumping job behind the wicket. Jadeja was at his classic best as he claimed his third in the next over and half of Sunrisers players headed back to the pavilion in 15 overs.

There was no respite for SRH from CSK bowling attack as Matheesha Pathirana put further dent, dismissing Heinrich Klassen in the 18th over. With 32 runs coming off the last five overs along with a run-out on the last ball as SRH finished with 134/7.

In reply, CSK had a fantastic start as the opening duo of Conway and Ruturaj stitched an 87-run partnership for the first wicket.

Sunrisers tried keeping a tight leash on CSK’s innings and they got a much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Gaikwad got run out at the non-striker’s end in an unfortunate way, followed by Mayank Markande dismissing Ajinkya Rahane in the 15th over.

With 24 needed of 30, Markande picked up his second wicket as he cleaned up Ambati Rayudu in the 17th over. Then Conway hit Umran Malik for a back-to-back boundary after two dots and as many as singles in the 18th over. Conway started the penultimate over with a single and later Moeen Ali sealed the deal for CSK with a boundary.











