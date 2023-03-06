IPL 2023 NEW Rule: Players Can Take Reviews For Wides, No-Balls

Home

IPL 2023 NEW Rule: Players Can Review For Wides, No-Balls Using DRS – Report

IPL 2023: Not only will this ensure the decisions are more accurate, but it will also be interesting to see the roles of the umpires – as it surely diminishes their part.

Mumbai: Technology is taking the game of cricket to new levels each day. In what could be called a welcome change for the game, like in the ongoing Women’s Premier League, using reviews for wides and no-balls will now be permitted in the upcoming season of the IPL as well. Not only will this ensure the decisions are more accurate, but it will also be interesting to see the roles of the umpires – as it surely diminishes their part.

“A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of ‘Timed Out’ (Player Review),” the WPL playing conditions said. “A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no-ball.”

The no-ball review came into the spotlight after Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues opted for it during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The episode unfolded during the final over of first innings when Rodrigues took the DRS while facing RCB’s Megan Schutt as she bowled her a full-toss on the third delivery and the batter connected a boundary at backward square leg. She thought it was above the waist and took the special DRS which BCCI introduced in the Women’s Premier League.

