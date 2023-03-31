10.2 C
New York

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia Set Stage On Fire

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia Set Stage On Fire

live

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony highlights: Get here all the updates of the star-studded show enthralled the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Opening ceremony, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 updates, IPL 2023 teams, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming, IPL 2023 live streaming, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna age, Rashmika Mandanna updates, Rashmika Mandanna films, Tamannah Bhatia news, Tamannah Bhatia age, Tamannah Bhatia films, Arijit Singh, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2023 Opening ceremony

HIGHLIGHTS| IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

In a few hours from now, the madness will start which will last for about two months, yes it is Indian Premier League time! Defending champions Gujarat Titans host four-time champion Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. But before the opener gets underway, it will be a glitzy ceremony that will take place. Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia, and Katrina Kaif are among the celebrities who will perform. It is going to be attended by members of the BCCI and former cricketers as well.




Published Date: March 31, 2023 7:05 PM IST



Updated Date: March 31, 2023 7:08 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh