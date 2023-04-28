IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG Marcius Stoinis Gives Update On His Injured Finger, Says We Will Get Scans Done

Home

IPL 2023: Marcius Stoinis Gives Update On His Injured Finger, Says We Will Get Scans Done

IPL 2023: Marcius Stoinis Gives Update On His Injured Finger, Says We Will Get Scans Done. (Image: Twitter)

Mohali: Marcus Stoinis gave a much awaited update on his injured finger after the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Super Giants on Friday, in which the latter emerged victorious by 56 runs.

The Australian all-rounder Stoinis was adjudged as the Player of the Match for smashing a 40-ball 72 in the first innings, helping LSG amass the second-highest team total of 257 in the history of the league. He also contributed by taking the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan during Punjab’s run-chase. The 33-year old was forced to leave the field after injuring his index finger, while attempting a catch. He was hit by an Atharva Taide straight-drive and needed medical attention immediately. After a thorough check, Stoinis had to walk off the field as he was unable to field or bowl at that time.

At the post-match presentation, he revealed the finger is better as of now but scans will be done to know the severity of the injury.

"The finger is alright. It is better now. We will get scans done. We were joking about the difference between this wicket and the one at our home. Was just trying to build partnerships. Ayush got off to a flier as well. I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball. No one loves to bowl on a flat one. The home wicket suits me more as my change of pace helps me there", he told.












