IPL 2023 Points Table RR v CSK Match 37 Rajasthan Royals Dethrone Chennai Super Kings At Top Spot Faf du Plessis Orange Cap Mohammed Siraj Purple Cap

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.
.


Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL table.

IPL 2023 Points Table After RR vs CSK, Match 37: Rajasthan Royals Dethrone Chennai Super Kings For Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter- IPL)

Jaipur: Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL table here on Thursday.

Jaiswal (77 off 43) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament before Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) provided the final flourish to register the highest total — 202 for five — at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Spinners Adam Zampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube’s (52) best efforts.

IPL Points Table After RR vs CSK- Match 37

Rajasthan Royals dethrone Chennai Super Kings at the top of the standings. The Yellow Army drop to third.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 422 runs in 8 matches with an average of 60.29. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is in 2nd position with 333 runs in 8 matches with an average of 47.57. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway occupies third position with 322 runs in 8 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (14 in 8 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is in second position with also 14 wickets but in 7 matches. Chennai Super Kings’ Tushar Deshpande occupies 3rd place with 14 wickets in 8 matches with an economy of 10.90.




Published Date: April 27, 2023 11:55 PM IST







Source link

