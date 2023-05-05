Home

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Plays Gully Cricket With Fans In Jaipur Ahead of Rajasthan Royals Clash | Watch Video

Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rashid Khan was spotted playing gully cricket on the streets of Jaipur on Thursday ahead of Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2023 encounter against Rajasthan Royals. After their shocking loss against Delhi Capitals, Titans are in Jaipur at the moment and play Royals on Friday.

A video of Rashid has gone viral where he could be seen playing cricket with fans. “Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans. One of the most humble characters of the game!,” a fan tweeted the video that has taken the internet by storm.

Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans. One of the most humble characters of the game! pic.twitter.com/3IelrQA11M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

The Afghanistan spinner has managed to take 15 wickets in nine matches in IPL 2023 including a hattrick. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of IPL 2023 points table with six wins and three loses.

