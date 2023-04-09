IPL 2023: Rashid Khan REVEALS Hardik Pandya is Slightly Unwell After Gujarat Titans Captain Does Not Feature in Playing XI vs KKR

Home

Sports

Rashid Khan REVEALS Hardik Pandya is ‘Slightly Unwell’ After GT Captain Does Not Feature in Playing XI vs KKR – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: Rashid admitted that Hardik was slightly unwell and that was the reason. Rashid also confirmed that Vijay Shankar would be replacing Hardik.

Why is Hardik Pandya Not Leading Gujarat Today vs Kolkata

@IPL-BCCI

Ahmedabad: In what may have come as a surprise for Gujarat Titans’ fans, captain Hardik Pandya did not walk out for the toss on Sunday against Kolkata at the Narendra Modi stadium. Instead of Hardik, Rashid Khan came out along with KKR captain Nitish Rana for the toss. After Rashid won the toss and opted to bat first, he revealed by Hardik was not there. Rashid admitted that Hardik was slightly unwell and that was the reason. Rashid also confirmed that Vijay Shankar would be replacing Hardik.

“Just unwell slightly, don’t want to take risks with him. As a team we will try to play good cricket. We would like to bat well and put runs on the board. Just one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik,” Rashid said at the toss.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Nitish confirmed that the side has made two changes.

“We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it’s okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan,” said Rana at the toss.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy











