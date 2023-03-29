Home

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja is The Best Fielder in The World – Jonty Rhodes CLAIMS

Who are world’s top three fielders? (IANS Image)

Lucknow: With days to go for the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes made a massive statement. Rated as one of the best fielders to have played the game, Rhodes was asked to pick the top three fielders in the game currently during an interview with the TOI. Rhodes said that there is only one right now and that happens to be India’s star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja. It is not surprising that Rhodes has picked the CSK star. Jadeja is regarded by many plaudits as one of the finest of the generation. Jadeja is not only athletic but he covers ground quickly and is a brilliant catcher as well.

“We know fielding is very important and it is a matter of discipline to learn good techniques. One of them is the ability to move laterally and sideways as cricket is a very straight line game. Whether you are batting or bowling, everybody is moving in a straight line. To be a good fielder, you need agility to change directions. Secondly, you need to have good anticipation which does not mean faster reflexes. Good anticipation means you expect every ball to come to you,” Rhodes said.

Jadeja would be a key factor for Chennai this year. He can win games with the bat, ball and in the field with some brilliant moments during fielding.

