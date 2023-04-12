Home

IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly In Shock After David Warner Hands Mumbai Indians 1st Win | WATCH VIDEO

Delhi Capitals slumped to their fourth loss in a row in IPL 2023. DC lost to Mumbai Indians on the last ball on Tuesday.



Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in Delhi Capitals dugout. (Image: BCCI-Twitter)

New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting were left stunned after David Warner’s inaccurate throw on the last ball handed Mumbai Indians their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IP) 2023 at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Two-time Austraian World Cup-winning captain, Ponting, is the head coach at Delhi Capitals while former India skipper and BCCI president Ganguly is Director of Cricket at the franchise. Interestingly, Ganguly-led India lost to Ponting-led Australia in 2003 ODI World Cup final.

With juts four runs needed in the final over for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals skipper Warner handed the ball to Anrich Nortje who bowled perfect yorkers to keep Tim David and Cameron Green in check.

With just two runs required of the final ball, David punched a fuller delivery towards mid-off and immediately went for te double. Warner, who was at the boundary, sprinted in time to collect the ball and throw high over wicketkeeper Abishek Porel’s head.

By the time Porel collected the ball and shattered the stumps, David reached the crease to bring a sigh of relief in the Mumbai Indians dugout with their maiden win of the season. While David and Green enjoyed on the field, Ponting and Ganguly were seen in utter disbelief in the dugout.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls to help DC post 172 all out after being invited to bat. Patel’s knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. Captain Warner chipped in with 51. Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22 while Jason Behrendorff took wickets.

Mumbai chased down the target of 173 in the last ball with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 65 from 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 41 and 31 respectively.











