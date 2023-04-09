Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Masterclass Inspires KKR To Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Titans | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Rinku Singh has been adjudged as Man of the Match for his match-winning performance and he is now the first ever player in the T20 history to smash 5 sixes in the run chase in the 20th over.

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Masterclass Inspires KKR To Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Titans | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: With five balls left in the final over, Kolkata Knight Riders needed 28 runs to win, with a victory for Gujarat Titans looking imminent, especially after Rashid Khan took a hat-trick. But Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes in the last five balls off Yash Dayal’s final over to complete the greatest heist in the history of IPL, giving Kolkata a memorable three-wicket victory.

After fifties from B Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar took Gujarat to 204/4 in 20 overs, Venkatesh Iyer smashed 83 off 40 balls and shared a 100-run partnership off 55 balls with captain Nitish Rana to put Kolkata on course to victory. But Rashid’s hat-trick in the 17th overturned the game Gujarat’s way before Rinku brought in another twist through his unbeaten 48 to seal victory for Kolkata.

The social media has been buzzing with Rinku’s name as Indian fans have been taken away by the Southpaw’s dexterity to take his team over the finishing line under pressure.

History created by Rinku Singh. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/NDAiGjQVoI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh won Player Of The Match award for his unbelievable knock. An innings to remember for everyone! pic.twitter.com/wjMGmK5cA1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh has been adjudged as Man of the Match for his match-winning performance and he is now the first ever player in the T20 history to smash 5 sixes in the run chase in the 20th over.











