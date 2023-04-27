IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Touches Virat Kohlis Feet After KKR Beat RCB By 21 Runs

Home

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Touches Virat Kohli’s Feet After KKR Beat RCB By 21 Runs | WATCH

Rinku Singh has been in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders and has impressed one and all with his consistent performances.

Rinku Singh (circled) touches Virat Kohli’s feet after RCB vs KKR tie in IPL 2023.

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh made a sweet gesture when the southpaw touched Virat Kohli’s feet after their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident took place after KKR restricted RCB to 179/8 in 20 overs to win the game by 21 runs and pocket two crucial points. Soon after the match, when both the teams’ players were having their customary handshakes, Rinku went up to Kohli and touched his feet before the former India captain hugged the youngster.



Rinku has been in tremendous form in this IPL and is in limelight from the start of the season when he hit five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal to cap a famous win for KKR in the initial stages. On Wednesday too, Rinku showed why he is one of the biggest stars of T20 cricket at the moment.

Coming into bat at the 18th over, Rinku hit RCB and India pacer Mohammed Siraj for 6, 4, 4 in three consecutive balls to take everyone by surprise. He scored 18 from 10 balls as KKR posted 200/5 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Kohli was awestruck by Rinku’s power-hitting following his five sixes against the defending champions. “What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn’t even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing.

“Just the other night, Rinku Singh hits 5 Sixes in last 5 balls which is amazing & never happened something like that. Coming in an hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this? So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up,” Kohli was quoted as saying in an interview with Jio Cinema.











