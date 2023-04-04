12.3 C
New York

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant In Attendance During Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Game

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 6 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant In Attendance During Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Game | See Pics

Delhi Capitals regular skipper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of cricket for majority of year after he survived a horrific car accident last year.

Rishabh pant vs Gujarat Titans, Rishabh Pant vs GT, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant injury updates, Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant recovery updates, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant in IPL, DC vs GT, DC vs GT News, DC vs GT Updates, DC vs GT Pics, DC vs GT Latest News, DC vs GT Venue, DC vs GT Latest Updates, DC vs GT Images, DC vs GT Photos, DC vs GT India, DC vs GT In Indian Premier League 2023, DC vs GT Playing XIs, DC vs GT Score, DC vs GT Live Score on Google, DC vs GT Live Google Score, DC vs GT Google News, DC vs GT on Google Discover, DC vs GT Google Score, DC vs GT Live Score, DC vs GT Live Updates, DC vs GT Live Pics, DC vs GT Scores, DC vs GT Score Updates, DC vs GT Score Pics, DC vs GT IPL 2023, DC vs GT Latest Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans News, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Pics, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Latest News, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates, IPL 2023, Sourav Ganguly, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant injury updates, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant latest update,
Rishabh Pant in attendance at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant was spotted on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals’ first home game against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2023.

There was already news that Pant will be in attendance today. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen in good mood as he shared a light moment with team owner Parth Jindal.

Pant met with a horrific car accident last December which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals. Both teams made two changes to their line-up. Delhi Capitals handed debut to Bengal’s 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel, while Anrich Nortje replaced Rovman Powell.

GT brought in David Miller place of injured Kane Williamson, while Sai Sudarshan replaced Vijay Shankar.




Published Date: April 4, 2023 7:52 PM IST



Updated Date: April 4, 2023 8:27 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh