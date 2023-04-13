Home

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Hails MS Dhoni After Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings, Says Nothing Works Against Him

Chennai Super Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore for match 24 which is set to be played on April 17 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson lavished praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni after RR beat CSK in match 17 of the Indian Premier League which was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja struck some big blows as they pulled CSK to 40 runs needed off the last two overs. Both hammered Jason Holder for two sixes and a four as they raised 19 runs from the 19th over.

With CSK needing 21 runs off the last over, Sandeep Sharma started with a couple of wides and then Dhoni smacked sixes off the next two deliveries off two low full-tosses and Chennai needed seven from three deliveries. Jadeja and Dhoni could score only singles off the last three deliveries as they lost by three runs.

Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson admitted to be worried throughout the last two overs. The visiting captain didn’t mince words to confess that his counterpart’s mere presence in such a situation generates a lot of pressure.

“At the end, I was worried to extend the match till the last ball. You never feel that [match in your pocket] when that guy [MS Dhoni] is in the middle. You have to respect that guy and what he can do. I do a lot of planning and research with our data team. A lot of thoughts are going around. Nothing works [against him],” Samson told Star Sports.

