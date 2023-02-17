Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Schedule to be REVEALED Today at 5 PM IST – Report

IPL 2023 Schedule: Without a doubt, defending champions Gujarat Titans would play the opener. The question is, who will be their opposition?

Hardik Pandya after winning his first IPL trophy as captain.

(Credits: GT/Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid much speculation, the Indian Premier League 2023 schedule is likely to be released today at 5 PM IST as per the IPL website. The telecast would happen on Star Sports. Without a doubt, defending champions Gujarat Titans would play the opener. The question is, who will be their opposition? The 16th season of Tata IPL will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium as per reports. The announcement would happen after the end of the opening day of the ongoing second Test in Delhi.

IPL 2022 was bigger because of the addition of two new teams – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams did well to make an impact in their maiden year by making it to the playoffs.

Recently at the auction, England’s Sam Curran became the costliest player ever at Rs 18.5 cr after he was lapped up by the Punjab Kings.

Australian cricketer Cameron Green went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore, England Test captain Ben Stokes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore, and West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore.

The fifth player to walk away with a strong bid was England opener Harry Brook, who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore.

The auction of players for the 2023 edition, could also contribute to the IPL’s brand value for next year, say experts.

The brand value of the IPL has almost doubled in 2022 to touch $8.4 billion from $4.7 billion in 2021, according to Brand Finance, a London-based brand valuation firm. This was led by the addition of two new teams in 2022 and the auction of media rights for the 2023-27 media cycle in June, according to Ajimon Francis, MD, Brand Finance India.











