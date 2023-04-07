IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khans Heartwarming Gesture Towards KKRs Specially-Abled Fan Proves Why he is KING

Home

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards KKR’s Specially-Abled Fan Proves Why he is KING | WATCH

IPL 2023: After a gap of five years, the ‘Veer-Zaara’ actor caught up with KKR’s specially-abled fan, Harshul.

SRK’s warm gesture for Specially-Abled Fan Harshul (Image: KKR Twitter Screenshot)

Kolkata: The home team ruled the night at Eden Gardens to register their first win in IPL 2023. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in front of a packed stadium in Kolkata on Thursday night. The presence of Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter and Juhi Chawla upped the glamour quotient for sure. But it was a moment after the match that once again proved why SRK is the king. After a gap of five years, the ‘Veer-Zaara’ actor caught up with KKR’s specially-abled fan, Harshul. The franchise shared the clip of the meeting. It had a video collage that showed the meeting between the two in 2018 and last night.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Earlier, in their first home game of IPL 2023 at a packed Eden Gardens, KKR was in tatters at 89/5 in 11.3 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore had David Willey and Karn Sharma picking up two wickets in as many balls, with many fearing an embarrassing defeat for KKR.

But Shardul Thakur, nearly got out on his first ball, also the hat-trick ball, as the inside edge went past leg-stump, slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the season in 20 balls through his sensational 68 off 28 deliveries. That stunning turnaround set the base for KKR to thrash RCB by 81 runs to get their first win of the tournament.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz dazzled in the start with a stroke-filled 57 while Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46, apart from sharing an important 103-run partnership off just 47 balls with Thakur to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7.

In reply, Kolkata’s three mystery spinners — Varun Chakaravarthy (4/15), Sunil Narine (2/16) and debutant Suyash Sharma (3/30) took nine wickets between themselves to bamboozle the RCB batters and bowl them out for 123 in 17.4 overs.











