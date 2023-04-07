IPL 2023: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoors Beautiful Pictures at Eden Gardens Light up Social Space During KKR vs RCB

Home

IPL 2023: While it is not the first time Suhana and Shanaya have attended an IPL game in Kolkata, fans reckon they are the lucky charm of the side and should attend all the IPL games in Kolkata.

Kolkata: The Kolkata Knight Riders outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Thursday to register their first win of IPL 2023. While the stadium was packed to the rafters, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and actor Shanaya Kapoor who stole the show. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen shaking a leg with them after Kolkata beat Bangalore by 81 runs. While it is not the first time Suhana and Shanaya have attended an IPL game in Kolkata, fans reckon they are the lucky charm of the side and should attend all the IPL games in Kolkata.

Here are some of the interesting tweets:

Shanaya Kapoor aur Suhana Khan ko sab match me leke aao — devendra (@devonlyfans) April 6, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan at the Eden Gardens — PK (@PubemanPillFan) April 6, 2023

the only good thing which happened today was seeing Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor happy – — أعيان فيصل (@aayaan_faisal) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, in their first home game of IPL 2023 at a packed Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders were in tatters at 89/5 in 11.3 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore had David Willey and Karn Sharma picking up two wickets in as many balls, with many fearing an embarrassing defeat for KKR.

But Shardul Thakur, nearly got out on his first ball, also the hat-trick ball, as the inside edge went past leg-stump, slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the season in 20 balls through his sensational 68 off 28 deliveries. That stunning turnaround set the base for KKR to thrash RCB by 81 runs to get their first win of the tournament.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz dazzled in the start with a stroke-filled 57 while Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46, apart from sharing an important 103-run partnership off just 47 balls with Thakur to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7.

In reply, Kolkata’s three mystery spinners — Varun Chakaravarthy (4/15), Sunil Narine (2/16) and debutant Suyash Sharma (3/30) took nine wickets between themselves to bamboozle the RCB batters and bowl them out for 123 in 17.4 overs.











