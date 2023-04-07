Home

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS KKR Captain Nitish Rana Over His Shot Selection vs RCB

IPL 2023: ollowing the game, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed the KKR captain.

KKR captain Nitish Rana played a shocking shot of the very forst ball he faced (Image: KKR)

Kolkata: The Knight Riders were reeling and needed a partnership to get them on track. Bangalore make a bowling change by bringing in Michael Bracewell. KKR captain Nitish Rana cannot wait any longer as he tries a rever-sweep. He cannot get the desired connection of the bat as it comes off the gloves and is caught by Dinesh Karthik. That seemed like a soft dismissal, absolutely unnecessary. Following the game, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed the KKR captain.

“What kind of shot was that from KKR captain? He didn’t connect at all. And as a captain, I think that shot was completely avoidable,” Gavaskar said on-air.

Gavaskar also hailed the players of both sides for taking the rivalry to new heights.

“The rivalry of KKR and RCB has given a new height to IPL. The stories related to the rivalry between these two teams took the fandom to an extreme and this was the reason why IPL emerged as the biggest T20 leagues in the world in due course,” he said on Star Sports.

With the win, the Knights jump to the third spot in the rankings after two matches. Meanwhile, RCB registered their first loss of the season. It is a long season ahead and both sides would look to do well.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 in 20 overs (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 all out in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21; Varun Chakaravarthy 4/15, Suyash Sharma 3/30) by 81 runs











