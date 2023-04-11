IPL 2023: U-19 WC-Winning Captain Yash Dhull To Make IPL Debut For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians Today

Home

Yash Dhull To Make IPL Debut For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians Today | EXCLUSIVE

Since Mitchell March will fly home for his wedding, he is unavailable for few games. In his absence Yash Dhull is likely to make his IPL debut.

New Delhi: After suffering heartbreaking defeats in their first three matches of IPL 2023, David Warner’s Delhi Capitals will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their fourth match of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Match No. 16 of IPL 2023 will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Against MI, which is also without a win in IPL this year, Delhi will hope to secure the first two points of this year’s edition.

The 2020 IPL-losing finalists went down by 50 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their first match, and then the defending champion Gujarat Titans beat them by six wickets in the second game. Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati.

For Delhi, their top-order batters have failed to perform in the tournament, so far. And according to a source close to India.com, for the match against MI, Delhi Capitals will hand an IPL debut cap to Yash Dhull.

The former India U-19 skipper that won the World Cup last year, leads Delhi in domestic cricket as well after making his debut last year. But so far has not played in IPL. But on Tuesday, at his home ground – Arun Jaitley Stadium, he will get the first game. But it remains to be seen who will make way for him. Is it going to be Prithvi Shaw, who has struggled in the first three matches or veteran Manish Pandey, who made his DC debut in the last match but got out on a duck.

Probable DC Playing XI vs MI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

Impact Subs

Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya











