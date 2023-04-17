IPL 2023: Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are Two Greats of Indian Cricket

Home

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are Two Greats of Indian Cricket – Faf du Plessis Ahead of RCB vs CSK

FDP on Kohli, Dhoni (Image: IANS/ Screengrab)

Bangalore: While the buzz is palpable ahead of the much-awaited South Indian derby in which Chennai takes on Bangalore on Monday, the captain of the Royal Challengers – Faf du Plessis – hailed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the two Indian greats. Revealing that tickets for the upcoming game between Bangalore and Chennai are sold out, du Plessis reckoned it is going to be an electric atmosphere at the M. Chinnaswamy.

“MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli are two greats of Indian cricket, tickets are sold out, it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere,” du Plessis said ahead of the big game.

In all probability, Faf would be opening with Virat Kohli. Both of them have been doing a good job in the power play for RCB.

While Chennai has won four of the last five games between the two sides, Bangalore won the last time these two teams met. It is set for a mouthwatering clash and is surely going to be a packed house at the Chinnaswamy. It also seems like the trend of chasing is likely to continue at the toss. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

RCB vs CSK Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.











