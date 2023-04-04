IPL 2023: Virat Kohli BREAKS Silence on Being Called KING: Says, …But I do Not Prefer it

IPL 2023: Calling it a ‘sweet’ gesture from his fans, Kohli, who hit a brilliant 81* in the opening game of IPL 2023, said he knows where it comes from but does not like it.
Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, is often referred to as the ‘king’ by his fans. In a candid RCB Insider session, Kohli broke the silence on being referred to as the ‘king’. Calling it a ‘sweet’ gesture from his fans, Kohli, who hit a brilliant 81* in the opening game of IPL 2023, said he knows where it comes from but does not like it. “It’s sweet. I know why they are saying it, but I don’t prefer it. I like to be called by my own name, Virat,” Kohli said on the RCB Insider show.
“People tell me King out of love, but I personally don’t prefer it. Like ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdhe’, don’t say ‘King’,” Kohli added.
“I wanted to mention this for a while – after MI who have 5 titles and CSK who have 4, if I’m not wrong, we are the third team to have qualified the most times to the playoffs – 8 times. Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight,” Kohli said after his heroics during RCB’s IPL 2023 opener vs Mumbai.