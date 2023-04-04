10.7 C
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli BREAKS Silence on Being Called KING: Says, …But I do Not Prefer it

IPL 2023: Calling it a ‘sweet’ gesture from his fans, Kohli, who hit a brilliant 81* in the opening game of IPL 2023, said he knows where it comes from but does not like it.

Kohli finally reveals why he does not prefer being called the ‘King’ in a canded RCB Insider session. (Image: RCB Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, is often referred to as the ‘king’ by his fans. In a candid RCB Insider session, Kohli broke the silence on being referred to as the ‘king’. Calling it a ‘sweet’ gesture from his fans, Kohli, who hit a brilliant 81* in the opening game of IPL 2023, said he knows where it comes from but does not like it. “It’s sweet. I know why they are saying it, but I don’t prefer it. I like to be called by my own name, Virat,” Kohli said on the RCB Insider show.

“People tell me King out of love, but I personally don’t prefer it. Like ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdhe’, don’t say ‘King’,” Kohli added.

Here is the clip of the candid session:

“I wanted to mention this for a while – after MI who have 5 titles and CSK who have 4, if I’m not wrong, we are the third team to have qualified the most times to the playoffs – 8 times. Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight,” Kohli said after his heroics during RCB’s IPL 2023 opener vs Mumbai.




