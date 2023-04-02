Home

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Cannot Stop Laughing After Faf du Plessis Pronounces RCB Slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ as ‘Ee Sala Cup Nahi’ | WATCH

IPL 2023: The ex-South African captain goofed-up and said ‘Ee Sala Cup Nahi’. Kohli, who was seated next to him, was in splits as he could not stop laughing.

Kohli-Faf Bond

Bangalore: On the eve of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 opener against Mumbai Indians, there was a team event that took place which was attended by the RCB players. During the event, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who was seated beside Virat Kohli, was asked to say the team slogan, which is ‘Ee Sala Cup Naamde’. The ex-South African captain goofed-up and said ‘Ee Sala Cup Nahi’. Kohli, who was seated next to him, was in splits as he could not stop laughing.

Here is the clip from the event that is now going viral on social space. Take a look:

Bangalore will take on Mumbai in their IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday night. It is expected to be a blockbuster clash. A full house is expected for that one.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Sunil Chhetri for the first time ever converged on a single platform at the ‘Let There Be Sport’ Conclave, organised by sports brand PUMA India. The notable line-up voiced the growing need to prioritise sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country.

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

F du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, SS Prabhudessai, Michael Bracewell, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, HV Patel, RJW Topley

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma(C), Tilak Varma, SA Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, H Shokeen, C Green, Ishan Kishan, K Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, JP Behrendorff.











