IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Copies Faf du Plessis During RCB Net Session; Video Goes VIRAL

Virat Kohli Copies Faf du Plessis During RCB Net Session; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Kohli hilariously imitating Faf’s batting stance. So, the backlift was exaggerated like Faf and that was a little hilarious for fans.

Fun moments with RCB stars (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are extremely popular cricketers in the ongoing IPL. The two cricketers have been in prime form and are leading the race for the Orange cap as well. So, there was massive excitement among the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday when Kohli and Faf walked out for a hit side-by-side. What caught the interest of fans was Kohli hilariously imitating Faf’s batting stance. So, the backlift was exaggerated like Faf and that was a little hilarious for fans.

Here is the video that is going viral on social space on Saturday:

Virat Kohli imitating Faf Du Plessis’ batting stance. A lovely video! pic.twitter.com/wvngVL3rJq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2023

Faf started out as the leader of the RCB side, but now Kohli is the stand-in captain and it is purely a tactical move by the RCB. Faf has been doing well as the Impact player and the template would surely be followed in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about Virat Kohli’s current mindset and his thoughts on stylish batter’s captaincy.

He also shared his views on emerging talent Arshdeep Singh and his potential to play in all formats of the game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri spoke on how Virat Kohli’s headspace is at the moment.

“As opposed to last year when we were sitting in discussing does he need a break, does he not need a break, you know he seemed to have the burden of the whole world on his shoulders. Now, refreshing. You know, you feel that enthusiasm, that passion for the game, that energy and enjoyment has come back which for me was the best thing to see. See, runs you might get or you might not get but when you have that sense when you see someone that the passion, the enjoyment and the drive is back again is good, specially a player of his quality.”











