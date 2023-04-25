Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli May Face Ban If RCB Continue To Maintain Slow Over-Rate | Check Deets

As this was RCB’s second offence this season, the stand-in skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh while each member of the playing XI will be fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lesser.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli May Face Ban If RCB Continue To Maintain Slow Over-Rate | Check Deets

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru.

As this was RCB’s second offense this season, the stand-in skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh while each member of the playing XI will be fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lesser.

This was the second time for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the side has been fined for slow over rate and one more penalty would lead to a ban on the captain of the side. The Bangalore-based side needs to be quick to finish their overs to ensure that whosoever is captaining between Faf and Virat does not receives any other fines or ban.

What are the rules for the slow-over rate in IPL 2023?

If we take a look at the rules of slow-over rate if a bowling team is not able to complete their 20 overs within the given time, then it means that they broke the rule. A team has 90 minutes to bowl 20 overs in a cash-rich league which includes 85 minutes of game and 5 minutes of strategic time-outs. The timings of DRS and injuries are not included.

And if a team broke the rule and takes more than 90 minutes to bowl 120 balls in an IPL match then their captain will be fined for 12 Lakh INR. For breaking this rule for the second time, the captain has to pay INR 24 lakh as a fine. While breaking the rule for the second time the remaining 10 players of the entire team are also fined. They have to pay INR 6 Lakh or 25% of their match fee whatever is less. And if the franchise repeats that for the third time then the captain has to pay 30 lakhs and a one-match ban. The remaining 10 players are fined Rs 12 lakh or 50% of the match fee, whichever is lower.











