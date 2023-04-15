Home

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Refuses To Shake Hands With Sourav Ganguly | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

New Delhi: The tussle between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli is not unknown to the world. On Saturday, reigniting the rivalry once again, Kohli refused to share hands with Ganguly after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in IPL 2023.

Ganguly, a former captain and a BCCI President, is currently the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals. Kohli, a former India and RCB captain, still plays for the Bangalore franchise in the Indian Premier League.

It was certain both would meet after the game. As soon as the game finished, players and support staff of both teams went for the customary handshakes. Kohli was right behind RCB captain Faf du Plessis while Ganguly was behind Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting.

Ganguly shook hands with Du Plessis and when his turn arrived to greet Kohli, the latter seemed to refuse, the video of which went viral on social media. In the video, Ponting was seen telling Kohli to shake hands with Ganguly but he RCB star refused once again.

Virat kohli Ignore Ganguly not even handshake .its call karma ganguly never mess with king kohli👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/IeHjmvI32S — Radhe krishna🇮🇳 (@king_Virat140) April 15, 2023

Earlier, during the match, Kohli gave a stare at Ganguly in the Delhi Capitals dugout after the former fielded a ball. It was during the 18th over of the Delhi Capitals innings.

Virat Kohli stares towards Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting after takes the catch. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EmuAzzzzMb — S. (@Sobuujj) April 15, 2023

Kohli’s fight with Ganguly started back in 2021 end when India toured South Africa. Ganguly was the BCCI chief back then while Kohli had just relinquished his T20I captaincy.

Following Kohli’s stepping down, Ganguly had stated that the BCCI asked the star batter to stay in the role. In reply to this, Kohli refuted Ganguly’s comments. Post that, Kohli was removed from the ODI captaincy. He eventually stepped down as Test captain too in January 2022 after India lost to South Africa in the Test series.











