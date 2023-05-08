Home

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Bromance Steals Show Ahead of RCB vs MI Blockbuster | Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar was spotted together in a photo during the practice sessions ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers IPL match. The game is set to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on May 09, Tuesday.

Virat Kohli is currently in lethal form and the player is on number five in Orange Cap’s race scoring 419 runs in 11 matches with the best score of 82*.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar is currently part of the support staff of Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster clash Rohit Sharma’s franchise Mumbai Indians shared a video of both the cricketers laughing and talking, the video went viral in no time, here is the clip:

Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! 🤩 When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/evswuCgQZD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2023

“Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. ❤️” captioned RCB on video.

The Wankhede Stadium holds special memories for both Kohli and Tendulkar, as they were both part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 World Cup at the venue.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Jofra Archer, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Rohit Sharma (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishan Kishan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Faf du Plessis (c), Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav Josh Hazlewood, Reece Topley, Siddarth Kaul, Glenn Maxwell















