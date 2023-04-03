4.9 C
New York

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Winning Six vs MI Remind Fans of MS DhoniWATCHs Hit During 2011 ODI World Cup

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 7 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Winning Six vs MI Remind Fans of MS Dhoni’s Hit During 2011 ODI WC | WATCH

IPL 2023: While Kohli’s knock comprised five sixes, it was the winning six that made all the buzz.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli ipl, Virat Kohli captain, RCB beat MI, RCB vs MI Highlights, RCB vs MI as it happened, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 Schedule, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni six, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, MS Dhoni captain, 2011 ODI World Cup
Kohli vs Dhoni Six

Bangalore: It was a night to remember for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday as they beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to get their campaign off to a dream start. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli came good with the bat as he hammered an unbeaten 82* off 49 balls to take his side over the line. While Kohli’s knock comprised five sixes, it was the winning six that made all the buzz. Fans found similarities between the Kohli hit and MS Dhoni’s winning six during the 2011 ODI World Cup 12 years ago.

Here is the Kohli six that is now being compared with Dhoni’s shot in 2011.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Chasing 172 to win, Kohli stepped it up. His belligerent knock featured five sixes and six boundaries. While Kohli’s would give a lot of belief in the dressing room, fans would hope the premier batter and RCB can continue their form.




Published Date: April 3, 2023 8:39 AM IST



Updated Date: April 3, 2023 8:43 AM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh