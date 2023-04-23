Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma Wins Hearts During RCB VS RR Tie | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in two matches in the absence of Faf du Plessis and won both in IPL 2023.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli gave a flying kiss to wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, the video of which went viral on social media.

The incident happened during the 14th over of the Rajasthan Royals chase. Harshal Patel bowled a slower delivery which Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to hit over the ropes. However, the ball didn’t get much elevation and went straight at the hand of Kohli, who was standing at the boundary.

Immediately after completing the catch, Kohli turned around to give a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma, who was standing at the VVIP gallery just above Kohli. The celebration went viral on social media quickly with netizens going gaga over it.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell excelled with half-centuries while Harshal Patel starred with the ball as RCB beat table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by seven runs. This was RCB’s fourth win of the season and they are placed fifth in the table with eight points in seven games.

On the other hand, it was Rajasthan’s third loss in seven games and they continued to be on top with eight points and with a healthy run rate. Du Plessis’ authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell’s blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9 in 20 overs.

Harshal Patel then roared back into form with a crucial spell of 3-32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match. Rajasthan Royals’ chase ended at 182/6 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 62, Glenn Maxwell 77; Trent Boult 2-41, Sandeep Sharma 2-49) beat Rajasthan Royals 182/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 47, Devdutt Padikkal 52; Harshal Patel 3-32) by 7 runs.











