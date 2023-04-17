IPL 2023 We Can Win Nine Out Of Nine Games, Sourav Ganguly to Delhi Capitals Players

Home

Bengaluru, April 17: Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, feels the David Warner-led side can still win their remaining nine matches in IPL 2023 and make a late turnaround after losing five games on the trot.

On Saturday, Delhi suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament, with a 23-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and are still languishing at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

“We need to put this behind. Back the captain, back each other together and we’ll come back fresh next game. We can’t get worse than this; we can only get better. Still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9.”

“It doesn’t matter if we qualify or don’t qualify, it doesn’t matter so much for us at this stage. But let’s look inside, play for ourselves, play for our pride, and see if we can get there,” said Ganguly to the players in a video posted by the franchise.

Ganguly also urged the side that they are a better outfit than what their results show. “We are a much better side than what is happening on the field at the moment. It just takes one game to turn around and we’ll do that.”

“Let’s stick to David (Warner), he’s the captain, and he’s is the most important man in the team. He’s got the hardest job; we’ll stick together and come back better.”

Head coach Ricky Ponting urged the team to be better in their fielding whenever they take the field in the tournament. “Whenever we take the field next time, I want to take the fielding from being good to great. I want you to go about your own preparations, look at your own vision, work on your own game plan and play it your way.”

“One thing I said about the game, I know you keep on working hard. Keep doing all the right things, then eventually it’s going to change. That’s the only way we will be able to go forward boys – simple, altogether, as a group, work hard together for each other to turn things around.”

Delhi’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20.











