IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS Impact of Dhanashree Vermas Presence During Matches Ahead of RR vs PBKS

Home

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS Impact of Dhanashree Verma’s Presence During Matches; Gives Major Couple Goals | WATCH

IPL 2023: Admitting that he feels more confident when Dhanashree is with him, Chahal claimed she gives positive vibes.

Chahal reveals Dhanashree’s impact in the stands when he is playing. (Image: Twitter Screenshot)

Rajasthan: It is not uncommon to spot social media influencer Dhanashree Verma at an IPL venue where Yuzvendra Chahal is playing. In a candid session, Chahal goes on to speak of his wife’s impact when she is at the IPL venues and why he is relieved to have her on his side. Admitting that he feels more confident when Dhanashree is with him, Chahal claimed she gives positive vibes.

“I feel more confident when she is with me. She always gives me strength and positive vibes. When you see your loved ones rooting for you, and they just came to see you. I really love seeing her in the stands. She is smiling always and she observes me very well, especially my bowling. Just two weeks ago, I discovered that she can sometimes predict where I bowl. I am relieved she is only on my side,” Yuzi Chahal said in a clip shared by Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, the Royals got their campaign off to a winning start as they beat the Sunrisers in their IPL 2023 opener by 72 runs. Chahal starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets for 17 runs in his four overs. He would be the key for the Royals this season in the turning tracks of India during summer.

Rajasthan would play Punjab tomorrow and they would like to carry on the winning momentum. Punjab will also come into the game on the back of a win, hence it promises to be a cracker.











