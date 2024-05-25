IPL 2024 final – Shreyas Iyer on his back issues – ‘I raised my concern, no one was agreeing’

Iyer had recovered from a back injury to make a comeback in the Asia Cup last year, before playing the World Cup in October-November. Then, in early 2024, he was picked for the first two England Tests at home, before being left out for the remaining three Tests. At the time, it was understood that Iyer had experienced back spasms a day or two after the second England Test but had then been cleared for selection. Then, while out of the Test squad, he went on to miss some Ranji Trophy games for his domestic side, Mumbai. ESPNcricinfo had reported at the time that he had communicated to the Mumbai Cricket Association that he was suffering from “back spasms”, even though he had been cleared for selection by the BCCI medical staff.
