IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Likely to Join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Will Gautam Gambhir join as coach of KKR in IPL 2024?

Gautam Gambhir will return to KKR? (Image: X)

Mumbai: In what would come as a major boost for the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the upcoming season of the IPL is that former captain of the franchise, Gautam Gambhir, is likely to join the side as part of the support staff. As per a report on Jagran News, Gambhir met KKR-owner Sha Rukh Khan at his residence in Mannat where the talks took place in all likelyhood. Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Those are the only two titles ever won by the franchise in the history of the league. Gambhir will bring in a lot of experience to the table and try to help KKR break their title drought since 2014.

Gambhir is currently mentoring KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. However, there are reports that he will miss next year’s IPL due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Gambhir also shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan on in X (formerly known as twitter account), here is the photo:

“He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect . So much to learn from u . Simply the best SRK” said Gambhir in his tweet.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have parted ways with head coach Andy Flower. The development, confirmed by the franchise on Friday evening through a social media post, comes amid the reports about the LSG management’s discussions with former Australian opener Justin Langer for the head coach role.










