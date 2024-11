A total of 574 players are set to be featured in the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Out of those, 366 are Indians and 208 overseas, including three from Associate teams. Of the 330 uncapped players, 318 are Indian and 12 from overseas. A total of 204 slots are to be filled with 70 available for overseas players. This is also the first time since the 2018 auction that the marquee list has been split in two.