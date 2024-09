Franchises can retain up to six players each, the right-to-match option is back at the auction, and the Impact Player rule will remain in place for IPL 2025 . That aside, the auction purse is bigger at INR 120 crore (US$ 14.33 million approx.), INR 20 crore more than last year. These are among the most significant points finalised by the IPL on Sunday for the retention rules, which would be applied ahead of the 2025 mega auction.