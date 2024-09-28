Sports

IPL 2025 auction – Teams likely to be allowed five retentions, one RTM card

IPL 2025 auction - Teams likely to be allowed five retentions, one RTM card

The ten IPL teams will likely be allowed five retentions each as well as the option of using one right-to-match card during the IPL 2025 auction. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the IPL is most likely looking at approving this option as soon as it finalises the retention rules ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season.

It could not yet be confirmed how many Indian players can be part of the set of retained players or whether there will be a cap on retained overseas players. What is also unknown are the retention slabs. The overall purse could not be confirmed either, but it is understood it will hover around the INR 115-120 crore mark.

More to follow…


