IPL 2025 – Badani to take over as DC head coach

While Badani replaces Ricky Ponting, who amicably parted ways recently after seven-seasons as head coach, Rao takes over the role performed in the past few years by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Both appointments are part of the decision taken by the DC ownership to overhaul the coaching staff and the overall running structure of the franchise which has never won the IPL. The franchise has also decided not to renew the contract with Praveen Amre, who served as assistant coach and talent scout since 2014.

As part of the restructuring, the co-owners of DC – GMR Group and JSW Sports – will swap the operational leadership roles every two years for their teams in the IPL and the WPL. Consequently, Ganguly will take over as director of cricket for the franchise in the WPL for the next two seasons (2025 and 2026). Ganguly will switch to the IPL from the 2027 season when JSW Sports will be back in charge. In a media statement on Thursday, the franchise said “key decisions like auctions, captaincy, player release and retentions of both teams will be made by the Delhi Capitals’ board, and will be decided mutually by senior leadership of both groups.”