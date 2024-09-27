IPL 2025 – Dwayne Bravo parts ways with CSK, joins KKR as mentor

Former West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo has ended his long and celebrated journey at Chennai Super Kings, with whom he won four IPL titles in different roles. He is joining defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor from the 2025 season.

Bravo, who turns 41 in October, will replace Gautam Gambhir, who took over as Indian head coach until 2027 soon after helping KKR clinch their third IPL title. A day prior to the announcement, Bravo had retired from all cricket

ESPNcricinfo learned that Bravo recently met with KKR CEO Venky Mysore during the CPL before agreeing to the contract. Apart from KKR, he will be in charge of all franchises under the Knight Riders label in T20 leagues: Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20).

“DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development.” Mysore said in a statement. “His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players.”

“I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate,” Bravo said in a statement. “The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”

This will be the second coaching job for Bravo in the IPL. Bravo, who was bought by CSK in 2011, retired from the IPL after the 2022 season and joined the franchise as the bowling coach from the 2023 season. Having won the IPL three times as a player, Bravo had success in his first IPL coaching assignment when CSK beat defending champions Gujarat Titans to win the title in 2023

Among the best death bowlers in T20 cricket, Bravo is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and the first player to win two purple caps in the tournament.