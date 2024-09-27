IPL 2025 – Dwayne Bravo parts ways with CSK, joins KKR as mentor

ESPNcricinfo learned that Bravo recently met with KKR CEO Venky Mysore during the CPL before agreeing to the contract. Apart from KKR, he will be in charge of all franchises under the Knight Riders label in T20 leagues: Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20).
“DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development.” Mysore said in a statement. “His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players.”
“I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate,” Bravo said in a statement. “The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”
Among the best death bowlers in T20 cricket, Bravo is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and the first player to win two purple caps in the tournament.
Having played more than 500 T20s, Bravo is considered by players and peers as among the best tacticians and motivators, qualities that had elevated him to the West Indies captaincy. Bravo had retired from international cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup, but while he continued to play in T20 leagues (at Mumbai Emirates in ILT20, Texas Super Kings in MLC and TKR in CPL), he has gradually moved towards coaching. During the 2024 T20 World Cup, he played a key role as a consultant coach for Afghanistan, helping the team making the semi-finals for the first time in their history.
