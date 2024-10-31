IPL 2025 – List of all players retained by franchises ahead of the mega auction

5 players retained: Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 55 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player

Big players not retained: Ishan Kishan, Tim David

5 players retained: Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 45 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: Only one uncapped player

Big players not retained: Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5 players retained: Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: One capped player

Big players not retained: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya

2 players retained: Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 110.5 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 4

Players eligible for RTM: Four capped players

Big players not retained: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone Advertise here To book Call 6291968677