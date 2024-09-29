Sports

IPL 2025 – October 31 set as deadline for teams to finalise retentions

IPL 2025 auction - Teams likely to be allowed five retentions, one RTM card

As was the case in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022, the IPL stuck with INR 4 crore as the price for retained uncapped players. The IPL also brought back a rule that it had discarded in 2021, of allowing Indian players who had retired from international cricket at least five years before the relevant season to go into the auction as uncapped players. This gives Chennai Super Kings the option of retaining their former captain MS Dhoni, who last played an international match at the 2019 ODI World Cup, as an uncapped player.

