Sports

IPL 2025 – Paras Mhambrey appointed Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 16, 2024
0 96 1 minute read
IPL 2025 - Paras Mhambrey appointed Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Former India seamer Paras Mhambrey has been appointed Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025. Mhambrey, who had served as MI’s assistant coach previously, will work alongside current bowling coach Lasith Malinga under newly appointed head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Mhambrey served as India’s bowling coach from 2021 till August this year under Rahul Dravid and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning side in the Caribbean. He was also part of the MI set-up when the team won the IPL in 2013 and the Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

He also has experience coaching in Indian domestic cricket, having overseen the India A team and having helped Bengal to successive Ranji Trophy finals in 2005-06 and 2006-07. He played two Tests and three ODIs for India between 1996 and 1998. He represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, taking 284 wickets in 91 first-class games and 111 wickets in 83 List A games.

On Sunday, MI had announced the return of former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene as their head coach ahead of the new season. The coaching staff’s first task will be to finalise Mumbai’s retentions ahead of the deadline on October 31.

MI finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024 with just four wins in 14 games under new Hardik Pandya.


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 16, 2024
0 96 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Ind vs NZ 2024 - WTC - for India coach Gautam Gambhir, it is adaptability above all else in Test cricket

Ind vs NZ 2024 – WTC – for India coach Gautam Gambhir, it is adaptability above all else in Test cricket

October 14, 2024
Women's T20 World Cup - India coach Amol Muzumdar rues dropped catches against Australia

Women’s T20 World Cup – India coach Amol Muzumdar rues dropped catches against Australia

October 14, 2024
Radha Yadav affected by floods in Vadodara

Women’s T20 World Cup – Aus vs Ind – Radha Yadav replaces Asha Sobhana in India’s XI after toss

October 13, 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024/25, AUS-W vs IND-W 18th Match, Group A Match Report, October 13, 2024

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, AUS-W vs IND-W 18th Match, Group A Match Report, October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow