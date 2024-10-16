IPL 2025 – Paras Mhambrey appointed Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Former India seamer Paras Mhambrey has been appointed Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025. Mhambrey, who had served as MI’s assistant coach previously, will work alongside current bowling coach Lasith Malinga under newly appointed head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Mhambrey served as India’s bowling coach from 2021 till August this year under Rahul Dravid and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning side in the Caribbean. He was also part of the MI set-up when the team won the IPL in 2013 and the Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 He also has experience coaching in Indian domestic cricket, having overseen the India A team and having helped Bengal to successive Ranji Trophy finals in 2005-06 and 2006-07. He played two Tests and three ODIs for India between 1996 and 1998. He represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, taking 284 wickets in 91 first-class games and 111 wickets in 83 List A games.

On Sunday, MI had announced the return of former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene as their head coach ahead of the new season. The coaching staff’s first task will be to finalise Mumbai’s retentions ahead of the deadline on October 31.