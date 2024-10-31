IPL 2025 – Punjab Kings to retain two uncapped players Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh

ESPNcricinfo has learned PBKS were also keen to retain India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who was their second-highest wicket-taker last season with 19 wickets. Some of the high profile players not retained by PBKS ahead of the auction include Harshal Patel, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

PBKS have not qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2014 and have made changes to their coaching set-up as well in an attempt to turn their performances around in 2025, bringing in Ricky Ponting as head coach.