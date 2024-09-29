Sports

IPL 2025 – Rule change allows CSK option of retaining MS Dhoni as uncapped player

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 29, 2024
0 29 Less than a minute
IPL 2025 - Rule change allows CSK option of retaining MS Dhoni as uncapped player

The question of whether Dhoni will continue to play IPL cricket – the only tournament he plays – or not has been doing the rounds the last few seasons. After undergoing knee surgery in 2023, he handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024 and played a limited role with the bat, coming in late in the innings as a boundary-hitter. More recently, at an event, Dhoni said he and CSK would wait for the player retention rules to be finalised before taking a decision on his future as a player.

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 29, 2024
0 29 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IPL 2025 - With player workload in mind, no increase in number of matches played

IPL 2025 – With player workload in mind, no increase in number of matches played

September 26, 2024
Green Park's C stand deemed 'unsafe' for India-Bangladesh Test

Green Park’s C stand deemed ‘unsafe’ for India-Bangladesh Test

September 26, 2024
India and Bangladesh still guessing about which pitch on eve of the Kanpur Test

India and Bangladesh still guessing about which pitch on eve of the Kanpur Test

September 26, 2024
IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match Preview

IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match Preview

September 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow