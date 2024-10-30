IPL 2025 – Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Sandeep Sharma to be retained by Rajasthan Royals

Samson, Parag and Sandeep were integral to Royals making the play-offs in IPL 2024. Samson and Parag had their most prolific IPL seasons with the bat, scoring 531 and 573 runs respectively, and Parag made his T20I debut for India following the 2024 season. Sandeep, who was signed by Royals for INR 50 lakh (then USD 60,000 approx) in the 2023 auction, had one of his best IPL seasons in 2024, taking 13 wickets with an economy rate of 8.18 while bowling predominantly in the powerplay and death overs. While Jaiswal did not have as good a season in 2024 (435 runs at a strike rate of 152) as he did in 2023 (625 runs at a strike rate of 163.6), the 22-year-old opener is one of the leading batters in the country and a long-term prospect for the franchise.
