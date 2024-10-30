Sports

IPL 2025 – SRH to retain Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy as well ahead of mega auction

IPL 2025 - SRH to retain Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy as well ahead of mega auction

October 31 is also the deadline by which the ten franchises have to submit their list of retained players to the IPL. The IPL franchises have been allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction before the 2025 season, of which a maximum of five can be capped internationals and two can be uncapped. While the IPL has set minimum deductions from the auction purse for each player retained – INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, INR 18 crore for the fourth, and INR 14 crore for the fifth – the franchises are free to pay more than those amounts to their retained players.

