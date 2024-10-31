IPL 2025 – Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal to be retained by RCB

Ind vs NZ – Coach Gautam Gambhir says India batters’ skill against spin hasn’t gone down

Wasim Akram urges India to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

IPL – Rishabh Pant to go into mega auction, won’t be retained by DC

IPL 2025 – Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan to be retained by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025 – Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Sandeep Sharma to be retained by Rajasthan Royals