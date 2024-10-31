Sports

IPL 2025 – Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal to be retained by RCB

IPL 2025 - Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal to be retained by RCB

October 31 is the deadline by which the ten franchises have to submit their lists of retained players to the IPL. The teams have been allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction before the 2025 season, of which a maximum of five can be capped internationals and two can be uncapped players. While the IPL has set minimum deductions from the auction purse for each player retained – INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, INR 18 crore for the fourth, INR 14 crore for the fifth, and INR 4 crore for an uncapped player – the franchises are free to pay more or less than those amounts to their retained players.

