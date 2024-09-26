IPL 2025 – With player workload in mind, no increase in number of matches played

There will be a total of 74 matches played in IPL 2025, the same as the last three seasons. That number, though, is ten less than the 84 matches listed by IPL in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold.

In the tender document for the new rights cycle, the IPL had listed a varying number of matches per season: ranging from 74 games each in 2023 and 2024, 84 matches each in 2025 and 2026, and a maximum of 94 matches for the final year of the deal in 2027. ESPNcricinfo has learned that one significant reason the IPL has decided not to have 84 matches in 2025 is to help the Indian international players manage their workload. India are currently favourites to make their third successive World Test Championship final, scheduled from June 11 at Lord’s, and the BCCI wants to ensure players get enough rest as part of their preparation if they qualify.

Currently, the IPL dates for the 2025 season aren’t finalised yet but the window is likely to stretch between mid-March and last week of May. “We have not taken a call on organising 84 matches in IPL 2025 since we also have to factor the load on the players due to the increase in matches,” Jay Shah, the outgoing BCCI president, told Economic Times recently. “While it’s (84 matches) part of the contract, it’s up to the BCCI to decide whether to organise 74 or 84 matches.”

In 2022, the IPL became one of the richest sporting leagues in the world (in terms of per match value) when the media rights were sold for INR 48,390.5 crore (USD 6.2 billion approx.). The rights had been sold across four packages: A (TV rights in the Indian subcontinent), B (digital rights in the subcontinent), C (digital rights in India to a special package of high-profile games – including the playoffs and the final – ranging between 18 and 22 per season) and D (global media rights across five separate regions).

The total number of matches in a season, the IPL said, would also determine the number of matches in package C, also known as the special package. This package includes the tournament opener, weekend evening matches, and the four playoffs, including the final. While the opening match and the playoffs will be mandatory, the IPL will determine the number and which evening matches from the double-headers will be included in this package, based on the total number of games in a season.