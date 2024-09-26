IPL 2025 – With player workload in mind, no increase in number of matches played

In the tender document for the new rights cycle, the IPL had listed a varying number of matches per season: ranging from 74 games each in 2023 and 2024, 84 matches each in 2025 and 2026, and a maximum of 94 matches for the final year of the deal in 2027. ESPNcricinfo has learned that one significant reason the IPL has decided not to have 84 matches in 2025 is to help the Indian international players manage their workload. India are currently favourites to make their third successive World Test Championship final, scheduled from June 11 at Lord’s, and the BCCI wants to ensure players get enough rest as part of their preparation if they qualify.
Currently, the IPL dates for the 2025 season aren’t finalised yet but the window is likely to stretch between mid-March and last week of May. “We have not taken a call on organising 84 matches in IPL 2025 since we also have to factor the load on the players due to the increase in matches,” Jay Shah, the outgoing BCCI president, told Economic Times recently. “While it’s (84 matches) part of the contract, it’s up to the BCCI to decide whether to organise 74 or 84 matches.”
The total number of matches in a season, the IPL said, would also determine the number of matches in package C, also known as the special package. This package includes the tournament opener, weekend evening matches, and the four playoffs, including the final. While the opening match and the playoffs will be mandatory, the IPL will determine the number and which evening matches from the double-headers will be included in this package, based on the total number of games in a season.
A season total of 74 matches (as was the case in 2023 and 2024) means the special package had 18 matches. If there are more than 74 matches in a season, then the special package matches will rise by two for every ten additional matches. So if there are 84 matches in a season, the special package matches will rise to 20 and if the tournament has 94 games, the special package will have 22 matches.
