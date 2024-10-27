IPL CSK news – MS Dhoni – ‘I want to enjoy the game for the next few years’

MS Dhoni has said he wants to enjoy “whatever last few years of cricket” he can play. While there are still doubts over his availability for IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said last week he was hopeful that Dhoni will be part of the upcoming season.

“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I’m able to play,” Dhoni said at a promotional event in Goa. “Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4[pm], just enjoying the game. But when you play professional sport it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just like a game. So what I want to do is, there are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy the game for the next few years.”

October 31 is the deadline by which the ten franchises have to submit their list of retained players to the IPL ahead of the mega auction, and this year Dhoni is eligible to be retained by CSK as an uncapped player. That was made possible after the IPL brought back a rule that had been scrapped in 2021, according to which a player can be considered as uncapped if they have been retired from international cricket for five years.

Dhoni had batted lower down the order throughout IPL 2024, coming out to face only a handful of deliveries. While workload management owing to his knee surgery was one of the reasons for the move, Dhoni also revealed that it was to give game-time to India players who were then in the fray for the T20 World Cup.

“My thinking was simple, if others are doing their job well why do I need to come up the order,” Dhoni said. “If you’re talking about last year (season) specifically, the T20 World Cup squad was going to be announced soon. So we have to give people who are fighting for a spot a chance. In our team (CSK) we had a few, [Ravindra] Jadeja was there, Shivam Dube was there so you give them an opportunity to prove themselves to get into the Indian team. There was nothing in it for me, no selection and other things. So I’m good behind [playing down the order] and my team was happy with what I was doing.”

Dhoni: ‘Love how teams are playing Tests now’

Dhoni admitted he’s a fan of Bazball. He said he “loves” how Test cricket has become more result-oriented when asked if he was a fan of this high-risk, no-fear brand of cricket.

"You can give cricket any term that you want to, what we have seen is cricket has evolved," Dhoni said. "The way people are playing cricket is very different. There was a time when in ODIs something was considered a safe score, now that score is not safe in T20s too.

“You give something a term, it becomes much more interesting because you start talking about it, you start relating to it but at the end of the day what is it? It’s a way to play cricket. Some people want to play aggressive cricket, some people want to play authentic cricket. A lot of that depends on the kind of team you have got – whether they can change the way they play that cricket. What is important is to realise the strength of your team and according to the strength of the team you decide which is the way you want to play cricket but it takes time. It doesn’t happen that overnight you say, ‘let’s start playing like this tomorrow’. You need to give time to individuals because they have played maybe 10-12-15 years of cricket and they have a certain way of playing cricket, so you need to give them that time to change.”

Dhoni said there were a few “difficult” days back when he was playing Tests especially when he knew the match was heading towards a draw.

“For me, the most difficult time during a Test match was the fifth day of a match which is the last day when you knew that 100% it is going to be a draw,” he said. “I would still need to keep for nearly 2.5 sessions and that was the most tiring part. You see there is no result happening, you are just going through the motions. Yes, bowlers would like to take wickets, batters will try to score runs, [but] there is no result in the game. You think let’s finish this and go, why do I have to be here. So I love the fact there’s change in the way teams are playing Test cricket.