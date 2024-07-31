IPL owners meet – DC want Impact Player scrapped; SRH recommend seven players to be retained

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wants the Impact Player rule scrapped. Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, recommended a minimum of seven players to be retained without any restrictions on the number of overseas players bought back. There was a split vote on having a mega auction every five years. These were some of the discussions during the meeting between BCCI and the owners of the ten IPL teams on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The meeting, which was held at the BCCI office, was organised to discuss various points concerning retentions for the 2025 IPL season. There were also discussions on whether the right-to-match card option should be brought back at the auction, and if a special category should be created for uncapped players to incentivise teams that have scouted and developed young talent. The frequency of the mega auctions and the auction purse were among the other points discussed.

In a media release, the BCCI said these recommendations will be taken to the IPL governing council for “further deliberation and evaluation” before formulating the player regulations. The rules for both retention and auction for the 2025 season are expected to be finalised by end of August.

Impact Player ‘detrimental to Indian cricket’

The original motive of the Impact Player rule was to allow more Indian players, especially the uncapped ones, to get exposure. However, prominent players and coaches argued that it was not creating a level playing field, with India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma saying he was not a big fan of the rule because it would hold back the “development” of allrounders.

Jindal agreed with Rohit’s viewpoint. “Some people want it because it gives a chance to young players to play in the IPL,” Jindal told media after the meeting. “Some people don’t want it because it is detrimental to Indian cricket in terms of the development of allrounders. So it’s a mixed bag. I’m on the second camp. I don’t want it. I prefer the game as it is 11 versus 11, and I think allrounders are very important. And you have different players who don’t bowl in the IPL or don’t bat in the IPL because of this rule, which is not good for Indian cricket.”