December 23, 2022
Joe Root went unsold within the IPL 2023 public sale in Kochi on Friday. The participant was registered at a base worth of Rs. 1 crore.

Root went unsold within the 2018 IPL public sale and has by no means featured within the T20 league. Root has additionally been away from the T20 arrange with the Three Lions. His final look for England in a T20I was in Could 2019.

Nonetheless, Root performed a key position in England’s runner-up end within the 2016 T20 World Cup, scoring 249 runs at a median of 49.8 and putting at 146.47.

The participant may be referred to as again to the public sale on the request of the groups.



